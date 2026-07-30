The Chainsmokers share never-seen footage from lyric-writing session as ‘Closer’ turns 10

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) As the chart-topping track ‘Closer’ turns 10, electronic music duo The Chainsmokers shared a never-before-seen glimpse from the song’s creation process to celebrate the moment.

The song, which was released in 2016, as of July 2026 has over 3.4 billion views and 15 million likes on Youtube. The duo, which consists of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, shared an old clip featuring them writing the lyrics with songwriter Shaun Frank.

The Chainsmokers shared a video from the making of the song in a studio and wrote in the caption on Instagram: “Closer turns 10 years old today so we went in the archive and cannot believe we found this clip that @chrisyoder shot of @shaunfrank and I writing the lyrics i can’t believe we’ve never posted this haha.”

“We have the whole session so will throw the whole thing up on tube. Also why didn’t anyone tell me to get a haircut?”

"Closer" is a song by American DJ duo the Chainsmokers featuring American singer Halsey. It was released on July 29, 2016. Musically, it is a future bass and electropop song with a "retro" style synthesizer in the chorus. The song is also included on the Japanese edition of The Chainsmokers' debut studio album, Memories...Do Not Open.

Their single "Closer” became their first number-one single on the Billboard chart.

The Chainsmokers started by releasing remixes of songs by indie artists. They achieved a breakthrough with their 2014 song "#Selfie", which became a top-twenty single in several countries.

They have won a Grammy Award, two American Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards and nine iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Their debut EP, Bouquet, was released in October 2015 and featured the single "Roses", which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. "Don't Let Me Down" became their first top-five single on the Billboard chart and won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording at the 59th awards ceremony.

--IANS

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