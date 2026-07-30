Bhumi Pednekkar faces backlash for wearing sunglasses while offering prayers at Shivling during Sawan

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar faced harsh criticism on social media after she shared a video of herself offering prayers at a Shivling during the holy month of Sawan.

While the post reflected her spiritual observance, many social media users criticized the actress for wearing sunglasses while performing the puja. A section of netizens questioned her choice of wearing sunglasses. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi posted her photos and videos where she could be seen wearing a black top paired with blue denim jeans. She completed her look with black sunglasses. In the clip, the actress was seen offering water to Shivling.

Taking to the comments section of her post, a social media user questioned her choice, writing, “Koi zaroorat hai aise chashma laga ke puja karne ki???? Hadd hai.” (Is there any need to perform puja wearing such sunglasses? This is too much.”)

Another said, “Photo shoot more than worshipping Mahadev - please don’t post such things.” A third netizen commented, “Mandir m bhagwan k bhkti krre h ki photoshoot.”

“They can find Fashion and style even in Puja .. Warna Aam naagrik lagne lagegi puja karte hue,” said another user.

Another comment read, “Chasma to utar leti madam ji.” (At least you could have removed your sunglasses, ma’am.)

Sharing the post, Bhumi wrote in the caption, “As Sawan begins, I pray not for an easier life, but for the strength to walk it with grace. Har Har Mahadev.”

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in the upcoming historical drama “The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” where she will portray the role of fearless warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma. Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, the movie is envisioned as a two-part historical saga.

--IANS

ps/