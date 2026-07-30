July 30, 2026 11:07 AM हिंदी

Vikas Gupta blasts Shilpa Shinde for ‘virginity, fat’ comment: You spread negativity everywhere

Vikas Gupta blasts Shilpa Shinde for ‘virginity, fat’ comment: You spread negativity everywhere

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Vikas Gupta, who entered as a visitor in the latest episode of ‘Lock Upp 2’, re-ignited his beef with Shilpa Shinde as he blasted her over her remarks on contestant Shivangi Joshi and Ram Kapoor, including comments around “virginity” and “fat”.

Vikas accused Shilpa of spreading toxicity and said that she spreads “negativity everywhere”.

He was heard saying: “Aap kitni badtameez hain aapko maalum hai? Aap ne kitni gandi baatein boli uske (Shivangi) ke baare mei? Matlab itni badtameezi… Ram Kapoor ko bola iss mote ke saath soungi main.”

“(Do you realise how disgusting it looks? You spoke such horrible things about her and called Ram Kapoor fat)?”

He cleared the air saying that it “was not making fun.”

Vikas told Shilpa: “You are this person and you spread negativity everywhere. No one can change you. Not Shilpa ji only Shilpa.”

He said: “Kisi ki personal life ko itni badtameezi se nahi karni chahiye. Ek ladki ki virginity discuss kar rahe the on National Television? Sharam nahi aayi”

“(You were discussing someone's personal life and virginity on National Television? You have no shame)?” he asked.

Shilpa had earlier defended herself by saying: “Bahar ki jo sachai hai woh main bol rahi hoon, jisko jaise lena hai le le”

“(I'm simply stating the truth about what happened outside. People can take it however they want).”

Talking about the show, it is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The finale is set to take place over the weekend.

The show currently has names such as Pamala Serena, Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, and Varun Yadav, aka Laila, to name a few.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

dc/

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