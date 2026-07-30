Vijay Deverakonda tells 'Pellichoopulu' director: You are one precious soul!

Hyderabad, July 30 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who played the lead along with Ritu Varma in the superhit Telugu film 'Pellichoopulu', has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude on the occasion of the film completing 10 years in which he has complimented the film's director, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, calling him a "precious soul".

Taking to his X timeline, Vijay Deverakonda said, "Ten years. Something feels very strange about reading that 10 years ago, we all met in the theatres :) that we laughed and fell in love and formed a bond that keeps us together till today.

Something feels very heavy. That day meant to a young me more than anything that has occured since. It gave a young free rebellious boy an acknowledgment and strength... That he wasn’t a fool to dream or believe."

The actor then went on to express his love and gratitude to the team that made the film. He wrote, "I love you all, my Telugu audience dearly. But more than anything, Tharun. I miss you so much man...and love you so dearly. I am so proud of you and blessed to have made this film with you and you are one precious soul."

"My darling team - @riturv, @Preyadarshe, Abhay, Nagesh, Vivek Sagar. I send you all my biggest hugs and love. And to our heros and producers - who took a bet on us. When everyone rejected us - @YashBigBen @IamRajKandukuri. It meant a lot," he added.

Stating that today he was no longer the free young boy he was then, Vijay Deverakonda said, "Life is full but I feel the weight on my shoulders.. I feel different."

He concluded the note saying, "From here on everything I do is all heart because no other metric matters. From my heart to all my directors, from my heart to all my RWDY boys and girls, to my family and friends, to my audience."

It may be recalled that Ritu Varma, who played the female lead in the film, too had penned a heartfelt post on the film completing 10 years.

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IANS

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