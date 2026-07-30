Over 5 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; I-T Dept cautions taxpayers against last-minute rush

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) More than 5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have already been filed for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 so far, the Income Tax Department has said while urging taxpayers to complete their filings without waiting until the last minute.

In a post on social media platform X, the department advised taxpayers to reconcile their documents and file ITR-1 and ITR-2 at the earliest to avoid possible technical issues and heavy traffic on the e-filing portal closer to the deadline.

"Over 5 crore ITRs have already been filed for A.Y. 2026–27. Don't wait for the last-minute rush. Reconcile and file your ITR-1 or ITR-2 for AY 2026-27 today!" the department said.

The reminder comes ahead of the July 31 deadline for taxpayers who are not required to get their accounts audited to file returns for AY 2026-27 (FY 2025-26).

The tax authority has repeatedly advised taxpayers to verify information before submitting their returns, including details available in Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, bank statements and other income records.

Earlier, the department had urged taxpayers not to postpone filing, warning that delays could lead to last-minute complications due to increased portal traffic and technical difficulties.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier notified revised ITR forms for AY 2026-27, incorporating updated disclosure requirements related to areas such as long-term capital gains, losses from share buybacks and certain trading transactions.

As of July 27, more than 4 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for the assessment year.

Earlier, the department had said over 1.7 crore taxpayers had filed their returns, reflecting a steady acceleration in the pace of filings as the due date approaches.

Moreover, during FY 2024-25, more than 9 crore taxpayers filed income tax returns as of March 31, 2025. Of these, 8.64 crore returns were e-verified, while refunds amounting to Rs 4,35,008 crore were issued during the period.

--IANS

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