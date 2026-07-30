Madhuri Dixit remembers dance legends Pandit Birju Maharaj, Saroj Khan on Guru Purnima: 'Thank you for shaping me'

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene marked Guru Purnima, by paying a heartfelt tribute to her mentors, the late Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj and legendary choreographer Saroj Khan.

She thanked them for shaping her journey as an artiste and as a person.

Taking to her social media account, Madhuri shared a collage featuring cherished moments with the two icons.

The note read, "Happy Guru Purnima. Thank you, Pandit Birju Maharaj ji and Saroj ji, for your guidance and for shaping me as an artist and as a person. With gratitude to every guru who continues to inspire, teach and guide us on the right path."

The actress shared a photograph with Saroj Khan and another with Pandit Birju Maharaj, and remembered the deep impact they had on her life and career.

For the uninitiated, Saroj Khan, who passed away on July 3, 2020, at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest, choreographed many of Madhuri's most iconic songs.

Their celebrated collaborations include 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab, 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar' from Sailaab, 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta, 'Chane Ke Khet Mein' from Anjaam, 'Maar Dala' from Devdas and 'Tabah Ho Gaye' from Kalank.

Pandit Birju Maharaj, who died on January 17, 2022, at the age of 83 after suffering a heart attack, played a pivotal role in nurturing Madhuri's classical dance skills. He choreographed the acclaimed 'Kahe Chhed Mohe' from Devdas.

Talking about Madhuri Dixit the actress who has been apart of the entertainment industry for almost five decades, rose to fame with her iconic song 'Ek Do tee' followed by 'Mera Piya Ghar aaya' in the late 80s era of Bollywood, both choreographed by Saroj Khan.

–IANS

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