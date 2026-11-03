Neeti Mohan remembers late father, says ‘You will always be a part of everything I am and everything I do’

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Singer Neeti Mohan remembered her late father with an emotional note. She recalled his love, support and the values he instilled in his daughters.

Taking to Instagram, Neeti shared a heartfelt tribute, describing her father as an inspiration, particularly for fathers raising daughters. She also reflected on how he encouraged his children to excel not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities.

“Mother is the Earth, while Father is the Sky. You are smiling up in heaven, and we are smiling looking at the skies. Thank you for being the most supportive, loving and unique father. Today I can proudly say that you are an inspiration to all the fathers, especially fathers of daughters,” she wrote.

The singer further recalled how her father taught them important life lessons through his words and actions. She said his teachings, values and approach to life continue to guide the family.

“Your absence can never be filled, but your voice echoes in my ears all the time. Your teachings guide our decisions, your values shape our lives, and your love continues to give us strength. I know you are my guiding spirit, forever,” she added.

Neeti also promised to uphold the values her father had taught them and continue making him proud. She said that although he was no longer beside her, he would remain an integral part of her life and everything she does. “You may not be here beside us, Papa, but you will always be a part of everything I am and everything I do. Until we meet again, keep smiling down on us. Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever our guiding star.”

On October 15, Neeti Mohan took to social media to mourn the loss of her father, Brij Mohan Sharma.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the ‘Jiya Re’ singer paid an emotional tribute to her father, remembering him as a loving parent, a guiding light and the pillar of the family.

“With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026. A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts. Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives.”

“His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you Papa,” Neeti added.

--IANS

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