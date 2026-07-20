‘Needed Buttler kind of finish which England got’: Parthiv Patel on India's failed chase at Lord's

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes the decisive difference in the third ODI at Lord's was England's explosive finish with the bat, saying India paced their record chase admirably for most of the innings before falling short in the closing stages as England sealed a 2-1 series victory.

Analysing India's chase, Parthiv said the target was always going to test the visitors, but felt the top order had laid a strong platform through a well-constructed chase led by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

"It was always going to be difficult. 388 was a huge total. I thought India's openers, along with Virat Kohli, paced the innings really well. But you needed that Jos Buttler kind of finish, which England got,” Parthiv told JioStar.

England had blasted 82 runs in the final five overs of their innings, with Buttler's late assault proving crucial in taking the hosts to 387/5. India, despite being in contention deep into the chase, could not replicate a similar surge and eventually finished on 360/7.

Parthiv pointed out that the contest remained evenly poised for much of the chase and suggested that the closing overs ultimately decided the outcome.

“Until the 47th over, India was actually ahead of England in the run chase. Those last three overs changed the game completely,” he added.

The former India cricketer also said the match offered valuable lessons for India's relatively inexperienced bowling unit, particularly on the importance of executing plans under pressure at the death.

"That's the lesson young Indian bowlers will take away from this game, you have to finish well. Even if you're getting hit for a couple of sixes, you need to know how to close out the over,” Parthiv stated.

Parthiv reserved special praise for Rohit Sharma, whose 138 at Lord's kept India firmly in the hunt and briefly raised hopes of a record chase. He highlighted the veteran batter's measured approach in the early stages, then accelerated once he assessed the conditions.

"Credit to Rohit Sharma as well. He batted brilliantly. India were 49 without loss after the first 10 overs. He took his time and understood the pace of the game and played an outstanding knock,” Parthiv said.

Rohit's innings, the first ODI century by an Indian batter at Lord's, formed the backbone of India's chase, but England's superior finishing with both bat and ball ultimately proved enough to secure victory in the series decider.

--IANS

vi/