Need to make better use of Parliament, it's major asset for Opposition: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday stressed the importance of Parliament as a platform for debate and deliberations, emphasizing that the Opposition must make full use of the institution to raise issues of public concern and place its own views on record, even when the government enjoys a comfortable majority.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Tharoor said, “I am disappointed. As many of you know, for several years now at least for the last 12 years. I have consistently maintained that we need to make better use of Parliament. It is a major asset for the Opposition. Parliament gives us the opportunity to question ministers, raise issues concerning our constituencies and the nation through mechanisms such as Zero Hour and Rule 377, and hold the government accountable.”

He expressed concern over the passage of legislations without adequate discussion.

“I was just speaking to a colleague about an observation made by a judge in a major case some years ago. The judge remarked, ‘How can I properly consider the arguments when the Bill was passed without any debate in Parliament?’ When there is no discussion, there is no opportunity to understand why the Bill was introduced, what the government’s reasoning is, or what concerns were raised by those opposing it,” Tharoor said.

“Even when we know that the government has the numbers and is likely to pass a Bill, the Opposition must still present its views and place its concerns on record. These discussions become part of the parliamentary record and can be valuable in the future, including for judicial interpretation. Judges often look at legislative debates to better understand the issues and intentions behind a law,” he added.

The Congress MP also lamented the 'decline' in meaningful engagement between the government and the Opposition.

“I am someone who deeply values Parliament as a forum for debate and discussion. What we are witnessing today is a lack of dialogue between the government and the Opposition, and that has contributed to the current situation. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that Parliament functions effectively. After all, it is in the government’s interest to have its legislative agenda passed,” he said.

He added that greater communication was needed to avoid disruptions and improve parliamentary functioning.

“I have spent most of my political career in the Opposition and have been on the ruling side only once. Traditionally, Parliamentary Affairs Ministers would regularly engage with Opposition leaders to resolve differences and prevent disruptions. I do not see enough of that spirit of give-and-take today, and that is not healthy for Parliament,” he said.

--IANS

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