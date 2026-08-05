Lisa Ray opens up about ageing at 54: ‘I’m learning to be visible without losing myself’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray shared an honest reflection on ageing, reinvention, and finding her identity in the ever-changing world of social media.

At 54, the ‘Four More Shots Please!' actress opened up about her journey of embracing different roles in life while staying true to herself. Taking to Instagram, Lisa recalled receiving advice about creating a content strategy to showcase her “range” — from dance reels and book excerpts to acting clips and posts about aging.

The actress highlighted how women in midlife are often expected to define themselves through a single identity, while real-life growth and reinvention are far more complex. She noted that change is not always easy or predictable, but it allows people to evolve and explore new beginnings. Lisa penned a lengthy note that read, “The other day someone, with the very best intentions, gave me social media advice. You should post a dance reel… then an excerpt from your book… then an acting clip… then a pro-ageing post. It’ll really capture your range.” I sat there wondering…My range?.”

“I’m 54. I’ve been working publicly for almost four decades. I’ve lived on different continents, built several careers, written books, challenged norms, walked a spiritual path survived cancer, become a mother in my late 40s, reinvented myself more than once, and somehow I’m still being encouraged to prove I’m “multidimensional. It’s a peculiar expectation we place on women in midlife. As though 30 years of lived experience requires a content strategy to validate it. As though we’re expected to Botox our lives. Smooth out the contradictions. Pick one identity.”

Lisa Ray added, “Stay in one lane. Explain every pivot. But reinvention isn’t neat. It’s messy. Sometimes confusing. Sometimes commercially inconvenient. It asks you to disappoint people who preferred the older version of you. It asks you to become a beginner again, when everyone assumes you should already know exactly who you are. Maybe that’s why Gen X finds this moment so disorienting. We grew up believing self-promotion was what happened when the work wasn’t good enough.”

The post further read, “We were told to let our work speak for itself. Now apparently we’re expected to point at it, lip-sync beside it, optimise it, funnel it and hope strangers engage with it. It’s quite the plot twist for the generation who thought “engagement” meant you were getting married.”

“I still believe in doing good work. I also understand that the world has changed and that visibility matters. I’m learning to make peace with both truths without performing a version of myself that feels smaller than the life I’ve actually lived.”

“Honestly, I don’t have the answer. I’m still trying to figure out how to be visible without becoming a performance. How to evolve without explaining every evolution. How to embrace new tools without abandoning old values. It’s a confusing, messy, occasionally absurd time to be a midlife queen. Anyone else feel like they’re building the plane while flying it?,” concluded Lisa Ray.

--IANS

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