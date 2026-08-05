Bharti Singh on reuniting with husband Harssh as host after six years: It makes this journey even more special

Mumbai, August 5 (IANS) Comedian and television personality Bharti Singh has opened up about reuniting with her husband, Harssh Limbachiyaa, as co-hosts of their upcoming reality show, "Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh."

Speaking about returning to the small screen together after nearly six years, Bharti, in an exclusive statement to IANS said sharing the stage with Harssh makes the journey even more special.

Expressing her excitement about the new show, Bharti added, "Every episode of Indian Game Show is filled with fun, madness, and moments that will leave families smiling together. Sharing the stage with Harssh again after so many years makes this journey even more special because we know how much audiences enjoy seeing us together."

She further said, "Some of the most memorable milestones of my career have happened with Sony Entertainment Television. This channel has given me opportunities that not only has shaped me as an entertainer but also allowed audiences to embrace me with so much love over the years," she said.

She also thanked the channel for continuing to champion family entertainment.

"Sony Entertainment Television has always believed in bringing wholesome entertainment to families, and I am grateful to be a part of this exciting new chapter," Bharti said.

Harssh, too, expressed his excitement about the new show and said the format has been designed to keep audiences entertained.

"My association with Sony Entertainment Television over the years has only grown stronger. With Indian Game Show, we have created a format that's spontaneous, unpredictable and full of energy, where conversations are as entertaining as the games themselves. Working alongside Bharti always brings out the best kind of chaos, and I believe audiences are going to have an amazing time watching this show every week," he said.

Premiering on August 24 at 8 PM, the “Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh" will feature celebrity participants competing in a series of fun-filled games.

–IANS

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