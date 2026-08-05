Kumaraswamy felicitates Karnataka para-athlete Shilpa K. Shaila for CWG bronze

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday felicitated Karnataka para-athlete Shilpa K. Shaila for winning the bronze medal in the Women's Shot Put F57 event with a throw of 7.26 metres at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, describing her achievement as a proud moment for both the state and the nation.

Shilpa, a resident of K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district, which falls under Kumaraswamy's Lok Sabha constituency, was praised for her inspiring journey of overcoming personal adversity to achieve success in international para sports.

"Shilpa's journey from overcoming immense personal adversity to bringing laurels to the nation is a testament to her unwavering determination, perseverance and indomitable spirit," Kumaraswamy said.

He added that her historic bronze medal was a matter of pride for Karnataka and the entire country and would serve as an inspiration for young athletes.

Kumaraswamy also felicitated Shilpa's coach, Satyanarayana, and Pushpa Niranjan Prasad in recognition of their contribution to her achievement.

Congratulating the para-athlete, the Union Minister wished Shilpa continued success in future international competitions and expressed confidence that she would bring greater glory to India in the years to come.

The 36-year-old para-athlete began pursuing athletics seriously only in 2023, leaving behind her job as a private school teacher to train full-time. Before making the switch, Shilpa balanced teaching with morning and evening training sessions, a routine she described as physically and mentally demanding.

Training under coach SD Chand at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium, Shilpa faced financial constraints, and she managed to overcome her biggest hurdle. She had spent around Rs 30,000-40,000 every month on training and nutrition, largely from her own resources.

She shared that the only financial assistance she has received so far was Rs 50,000 from a private sponsor in Srirangapatna when she first competed in 2023.

Shilpa had said her success was the outcome of years of hard work, resilience and unwavering determination despite facing significant financial challenges. The 36-year-old athlete from Mysuru said it was a matter of immense pride to represent Karnataka and India on the international stage and return with a medal for the country.

Setting her sights on the future, Shilpa said her next major objective is to secure a gold medal at the 2028 Paralympic Games.

IANS

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