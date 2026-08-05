Sri Lanka Cricket to host Annual Awards ceremony in Colombo on Friday

Colombo, Aug 5 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that it will host the annual awards ceremony in Colombo on Friday, where they will honour the finest male and female cricketers for their outstanding performances during the 2025 season.

The prestigious event will recognize 42 outstanding performers across both international and first-class domestic cricket. The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the highly coveted Men’s Cricketer of the Year and Women’s Cricketer of the Year awards.

Other major international accolades across formats include awards for the Best Batter, Best Bowler, Best All-Rounder, as well as the Men’s Emerging Player of the Year and Women’s Emerging Player of the Year.

"We are delighted to stage the annual Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2025, which serve as a fitting tribute to the exceptional performances of our players during the 2025 season," said Ashley De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of SLC, in a statement.

On the domestic circuit, top performers in first-class cricket will be recognized with trophies for Best Batter, Best Bowler, Best All-Rounder, and Most Valuable Player (MVP). The champion teams of the Major Club Three-Day Tournament, Major Club Men’s 50-Over Tournament, Major Club Women’s 50-Over Tournament, and Major Club T20 Tournament will also be felicitated during the function.

In addition, SLC will present four Lifetime Achievement Awards, honouring two cricketing stalwarts alongside two distinguished media personalities for their long-standing contribution to the sport.

Recognizing the vital role of match officials, the board will also present the Umpire of the Year award during the ceremony, which is expected to gather top administrators, former international stars, and distinguished guests under one roof.

As of now, Lanka Premier League (LPL) is on in the country, even as the Test team will start its preparations for the upcoming two-game World Test Championship (WTC) series against India, starting on August 15 in Galle.

--IANS

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