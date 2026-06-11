NDA's nationwide growth: Strong presence in SC, ST and key states

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has steadily expanded its political footprint over the years.

The alliance has expanded both in terms of geography and representation. It goes without saying that the NDA has emerged as one of the most influential coalition formations in India's Parliamentary democracy.

The NDA today governs states that together account for more than three-fourths of India's population. This reflects its wide social and regional reach. Its presence extends across almost three-fourths of India's territorial landscape.

This, in fact, spotlights a significant expansion from its early coalition years into a broad-based national alliance.

The resolution adopted at an NDA meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government, highlighted the alliance's significant and far-reaching expansion over the years.

A key feature of this growth, according to the resolution, has been its strong representation in socially diverse regions.

The NDA is in power in seven out of the 10 states with the highest Scheduled Caste (SC) population, and in eight out of the 10 states with the highest Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, says the resolution.

According to the document, this reflects its penetration into historically underrepresented and marginalised regions, where electoral support has translated into sustained governance presence.

"Since 2014, the alliance has expanded further both politically and geographically, forming governments for the first time in several states, including Haryana, Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal," it added.

In multiple states such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, the NDA has secured historic mandates through coalition partnerships, strengthening its position as a multi-party alliance rather than a single-party arrangement.

In Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- the NDA's principal constituent -- has maintained an uninterrupted winning streak since 1995, while in Uttar Pradesh, it became the first party in more than four decades to return to power, marking a significant shift in electoral dynamics. The alliance has also consolidated its presence in the Northeast, where it now governs most states, including regions with diverse tribal and Christian populations.

This expansion has also been accompanied by what the NDA describes as a shift from traditional anti-incumbency politics to a phase of "pro-incumbency", where governance performance and electoral trust have enabled repeated mandates.

The alliance highlights its return to power at the national level for a third consecutive term in 2024 as a historic milestone, achieved after more than 60 years in Indian political history.

At its core, the NDA's expansion is presented as the outcome of coalition-building under the "India First" principle, balancing regional aspirations with national priorities.

By bringing together diverse political parties across states, the alliance has positioned itself as a platform that integrates local leadership with a broader national development agenda.

According to analysts, the NDA's reach today is not only measured in electoral numbers. But it is also measured in its sustained governance presence across large parts of the country. It reflects its transformation into a pan-India political coalition with deep regional roots, says the alliance's resolution.

--IANS

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