Bihar: NDA confident of retaining Bankipur seat, says ‘victory certain’

Patna, July 9 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday exuded confidence over retaining the Bankipur Assembly seat in the upcoming bypoll in Bihar, asserting that its BJP candidate, Abhishek Kumar Bunty, would register a comfortable victory.

NDA leaders also welcomed the decision of Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor to contest the election, saying it was good that he had entered the electoral fray himself.

Speaking to reporters after the filing of Abhishek Kumar Bunty's nomination papers, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the entire NDA stood united during the nomination process.

"Today, we are proud that the entire NDA stood together as one family during the nomination of our candidate, Abhishek Kumar Bunty, from Bankipur. We will win this seat with a huge majority. Bankipur has traditionally been our stronghold, and we are confident that the people will once again bless the BJP," he said.

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary took a swipe at the Opposition, saying, "Let them come. It is good that this time they are entering the field themselves. Until now, they used to sit in the stadium and instruct others to hit sixes and fours."

He added that the NDA would seek the people's support with confidence, highlighting the BJP's long-standing connect with the constituency.

"The people are everything. We will approach them and seek their blessings. Bankipur is an area where both Nitin Nabin and his father worked tirelessly for development. They built a strong emotional bond with party workers and residents. Nitin Nabin entered politics after the untimely demise of his father and has always remained a humble leader dedicated to public service," Choudhary said.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary also expressed confidence in the BJP candidate's victory.

"We have completed Abhishek Kumar Bunty's nomination, and now we are heading for the nomination meeting. The NDA's BJP candidate is certain to win the Bankipur Assembly bypoll with a huge majority. Since this seat belonged to Nitin Nabin, it is our responsibility to ensure the NDA retains it," she said.

BJP candidate Abhishek Kumar Bunty said the party would take the achievements of its leadership to every household in the constituency.

"Our national president has done tremendous work in the constituency. We will reach out to the people and make them aware of the development and welfare initiatives undertaken over the years," he said.

The Bankipur bypoll was necessitated after BJP leader Nitin Nabin, who had represented the constituency since 2006, resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha in April this year.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has entered the contest, describing the by-election as a "referendum" on the performance of the BJP-led government in Bihar. Addressing party workers while announcing his candidature, Kishor urged the nearly four lakh voters of the constituency to vote for change.

The Bankipur Assembly bypoll is scheduled to be held on July 30.

--IANS

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