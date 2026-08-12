Nayanthara praises 'Toxic' director Geetu Mohandas's sensitivity towards actors; calls her "amazing!"

Bangalore, Aug 12 (IANS) Calling Geetu Mohandas, the director of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups', as 'amazing', actress Nayanthara, who plays a pivotal role in the eagerly awaited action thriller, has now showered praise on the actress-turned-director for being deeply sensitive to the needs of actors.

Participating in the trailer launch event of the film which was held recently, Nayanthara, while talking about director Geetu Mohandas, said, "I think everyone's spoken about how good you (Geethu Mohandas) are as a director, but the woman that you are, the way you took care of each and every actor, the way you gave love when everyone needed you."

Going on to explain further, Nayanthara said, "I'm sure all these actors here have had their good moments, bad moments, tough moments. You were there holding their hands, walking with them, and doing the best you could (for them)."

Nayanthara then went on to disclose an instance when the director, who herself was not in control of her emotions after a particular shot, actually walked in to the caravan of an actor to comfort the person.

Recollecting what Geetu Mohandas had told her after coming out, Nayanthara said, "Everyone was a little, you know, scared because we were shooting and it was a tough situation. But Geetu Mohandas came back and I was like, 'What happened? Did you lose your mind? And did you lose control? Did you say something that you're not supposed to say?' And she said, 'No, I just gave love.' That's all she said. And I was amazed at this woman and the kind of deep sensitivity that she has towards each and every actor that she's worked with. She just owns them. That's why Huma said, 'I love you.' Because that's the kind of love that she gives to all of us. You are amazing, Geetu!"

For the unaware, 'Toxic' features Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in a powerhouse ensemble cast.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot in Kannada and English and has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26 this year.

--IANS

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