Nation forever indebted to valiant soldiers of 1999 Kargil War: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the 1999 Kargil War and said that the nation will forever be grateful to the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army.

He said that the indomitable courage and unwavering resolve of the armed forces will continue to inspire generations.

India is commemorating the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, marked with gratitude and national pride, in remembrance of the historic 1999 victory when Indian soldiers reclaimed the snow-covered heights of Kargil.

In a post on X, Singh said, "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the defence of our motherland. The nation will forever remain grateful and indebted to all those valiant soldiers who demonstrated extraordinary valour on the inaccessible peaks of Kargil in 1999."

"The indomitable courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Indian Army will continue to inspire future generations with patriotism, dedication to duty, and the spirit of offering everything for the motherland," he added.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister arrived in Srinagar on Saturday to travel to Kargil by road to attend the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. On his arrival at Srinagar International Airport, the Defence Minister was received by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha along with senior civil and security officials.

The two-day Kargil Vijay Diwas programme commenced on Saturday at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, where the nation will pay homage to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

The annual event is attended by senior military commanders, veterans, families of martyrs, civil dignitaries, and government representatives, and commemorates India’s historic victory in the Kargil conflict while honouring the courage, sacrifice, and valour of the armed forces.

Kargil Vijay Diwas holds tremendous significance in Indian history and commemorates the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. This year, the day marks the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

--IANS

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