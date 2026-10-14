Natarajan returns to Sunrisers; Zeeshan Ansari moves to DC ahead of IPL 2027

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Indian left-arm pacer T. Natarajan will return to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari will join Delhi Capitals (DC) following a player trade between the two franchises ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will welcome back T. Natarajan, while Delhi Capitals (DC) will add leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari to their squad following a player trade between the two franchises," the IPL said in a release.

Natarajan, who represented SRH from 2020 to 2024, will rejoin the franchise at a revised fee of Rs 5 crore. Delhi Capitals had acquired the Tamil Nadu pacer for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The 35-year-old made his DC debut against SRH on May 5, 2025, after a collarbone injury and subsequent recovery kept him out of the team’s first 10 matches that season. He featured in two matches in the 2025 edition, taking five wickets in 10 appearances during the 2026 season.

Natarajan enjoyed his most successful IPL campaign in 2024, claiming 19 wickets to finish as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s leading wicket-taker and helping the side reach the final.

Across his IPL career, the left-arm seamer has played 73 matches and taken 72 wickets at an economy rate of 9.21. Known for his yorkers and ability to bowl at the death, he will return to a franchise where he established himself as a reliable Indian pace option.

Natarajan will join SRH's leading pace attack, which includes youngsters like Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, led by captain Pat Cummins. The Hyderabad squad also includes Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga, who has impressed with his bowling.

Meanwhile, Ansari will join Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh after representing SRH in 10 matches during IPL 2025. He was benched for the entire tournament in IPL 2026.

The 26-year-old leg-spinner made an impressive start to his IPL career, claiming three wickets on debut against Delhi Capitals. He has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearances and is expected to add depth to DC’s spin-bowling options, which include Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

--IANS

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