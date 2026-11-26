Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Indian stock markets traded higher in early deals on Thursday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and gains in information technology (IT) stocks even as global investors continued to grapple with volatility in artificial intelligence-related shares.

Sensex rose 388.12 points or 0.46 per cent to 84,326.40, while Nifty advanced 60.75 points or 0.23 per cent to 25,880 by around 9:20 am.

Technology stocks led the gains as Nifty IT surged over 2 per cent. Metal and private banking indices also traded in positive territory, helping offset weakness in sectors such as media, cement, oil and gas and automobiles.

India continues to benefit from a shift in global investment flows amid concerns surrounding AI-linked trades elsewhere in Asia, market experts said.

"The weakening trend in AI stocks globally continues. FIIs are avoiding the concentration risks in AI trade, particularly in South Korea and Taiwan. This weakening of the AI trade, along with the impressive revival in earnings growth in India, is powering the FII inflows into India," they said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested about $14.15 billion in Indian equities so far this month, helping the rupee strengthen to around 92.21 against the US dollar.

Analysts attributed the inflows to stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, with Nifty companies reporting robust profit growth during the second quarter, reinforcing India's position as one of the best-performing major equity markets globally.

On Wednesday, FIIs remained net buyers for the 11th consecutive session, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,479 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also turned buyers and invested Rs 4,018 crore.

Asian markets moved higher after bargain buying helped Wall Street recover from steep intraday losses overnight.

US stocks ended lower on Wednesday as an AI-led selloff persisted, although late-session buying ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday helped major indices rebound from their lows.

Meanwhile, investors also monitored trade developments after the United States proposed tariffs on a number of countries, including India.

The Indian government said concerns raised by US authorities regarding alleged structural excess capacity were being examined and reiterated that all trade-related issues should be addressed through the ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.

However, market analysts said that the tariff proposals are unlikely to have a significant near-term impact on Indian equities, with earnings momentum and foreign inflows remaining the primary drivers of sentiment.

--IANS

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