New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Ride-hailing services provider Uber on Thursday announced the appointment of Rakesh Ranjan as President, Uber India and South Asia, effective January 4, 2027.

Ranjan joins Uber from Allen Online, where he is CEO. He spent eight years at Zomato, joining in 2017 and going on to become CEO of its food ordering and delivery business. His earlier leadership roles spanned Zomato Gold and sales. He will report to Dom Taylor, Uber's Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific.

On his appointment, Ranjan said, “Uber has built a business that matters to how people move and earn across India and South Asia. The opportunity ahead is significant, and it starts with the everyday experience.” He added that he was excited to join the talented team and build on a great foundation.

Announcing the appointment, Taylor said the search lasted more than three months.

“After a search spanning more than three months, we’re delighted to welcome Rakesh to Uber. We set a high bar for this role, and his experience running large consumer businesses in India, combined with his ambition for what comes next, stood out,” he said.

“India and South Asia matter enormously to Uber’s future. Rakesh joins a business with real scale and enduring strength and he brings valuable experience to lead the next chapter of growth and innovation for our business in the region,” Taylor added.

India is Uber’s third-largest market by trips, behind the US and Brazil, and its second-largest by number of earners globally.

The company operates in more than 200 cities across India with over two million monthly active drivers earning through the platform.

The country is also home to Uber’s largest technology centres outside the US, in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Earlier in November, Uber Technologies experienced a data breach linked to third-party vendor Fireworks AI that exposed personal information belonging to some individuals, including drivers.

The breach involved an unauthorised party gaining access to the vendor's internal credentials and using them to access Uber-related data, according to reports.

--IANS

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