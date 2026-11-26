Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff marked 22 years of his comedy film Hulchul with a nostalgic throwback post on Thursday.

Revisiting moments from the 2004 Priyadarshan directorial, Jackie took to social media and shared a video montage featuring some of his memorable scenes from the film. The video also features Udit Narayan and Sujatha’s song ‘Rafta Rafta’ from the film as the background score. Jackie marked the occasion with the hashtag “#Celebrating22YearsofHulchul”, looking back at the film 22 years after its release.

Hulchul, which released in 2004, was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Arbaaz Khan, Amrish Puri, Shakti Kapoor and Jackie Shroff among others.

The film revolved around two rival families and the romance between their younger members, leading to a series of comic situations and chaos. Jackie played Angar Chand, one of the key members of the family.

The film also starred veteran actress Laxmi, best known for her role in Julie, as Kareena’s grandmother. The film’s music was composed by Vidyasagar, with popular tracks including ‘Rafta Rafta’, ‘Hum Dil Ke’, ‘Lut Gayee’, ‘Ishq Mein Pyaar Mein’, ‘Lee Humne Thi Kasam’ and ‘Dekho Zara Dekho’. Hulchul was among Amrish Puri’s final films and marked his last collaboration with Priyadarshan.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, he has often been one to remember and celebrate important milestones and dates from his illustrious career.

Jackie Shroff made his acting debut with Swami Dada in 1982 and went on to establish himself as one of Hindi cinema’s most versatile actors with films such as Hero, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Gardish and Khalnayak.

–IANS

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