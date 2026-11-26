Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Music composer Anu Malik has taken a trip down memory lane as his nearly three-decade-old composition ‘Saajan Saajan Teri Dulhan’ from the film ‘Aarzoo’, starring Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit, finds renewed popularity with a remix featured in ‘Batman Returns’.

Reflecting on the song's journey, Anu said he never imagined that a melody he created with so much love 29 years ago would find a new generation of listeners and a second life.

Taking to Instagram, Anu wrote a note which read: “Saajan saajan Teri dulhan from the film AARZOO- starring AKSHAY KUMAR - MADHURI DIXIT- LYRICS ANAND BAKSHI- PRODUCED BY VIKAS MOHAN- Well well well…”

The musician had no idea about the song creating magic even after 29 years.

“Twenty Nine years ago I sat down to compose this gem at that time it was just a piece of my heart-put to Music recorded with the tools we had our lovely talented live musicians-with no idea where life or that melody would eventually go Seeing a Remix of that same track composed with so much love by me go viral today in BATMAN RETURNS is honestly surreal.”

Anu added: “Music really does have it's own time line you pour your soul into something let it out in the world and three decades later it finds a whole new generation and a second life-watching people reconnect with a melody that I created and composed twenty eight years ago now reimagined through a fresh lens is a feeling I can barely put into words.”

“To everyone listening - sharing and dancing to this new version. Thank you I believe a good song never really ages- just waits for its moment.”

He wrote in the caption: “Some melodies don’t need an introduction… they just need to be heard! 29 years later, Saajan Saajan is still finding new ways to win hearts. And that’s the magic of a melody! Did you ever imagine this composition would find a new life like this?”

Talking about the film, Aarzoo released in 1999. It was directed by Lawrence D'Souza starring Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and Reema Lagoo. The film was remade in Bengali as O Priya Tumi Kothay in 2002.

The film is about Pooja, a woman torn between her presumed-dead pilot husband Vijay and her devoted childhood friend Amar, who marries her to help raise her child.

--IANS

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