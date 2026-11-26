New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Apple on Thursday announced that it will open its first retail store in Hyderabad on December 10, expanding its physical retail footprint in India to strengthen its presence in one of the country's fastest-growing technology hubs.

Apple Kukatpally, the new outlet located at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall will become Apple's seventh retail store in India and its first in Telangana.

The company said the store opening marks another milestone in its India expansion strategy and will offer customers access to Apple's complete range of products, services, technical support and in-store educational sessions.

iPhone maker has also unveiled the store's exterior design, featuring a pearl-inspired Apple logo against an iridescent backdrop that pays tribute to Hyderabad's long-standing reputation as the City of Pearls.

The company noted that Hyderabad occupies a special place in its India operations, with the city already hosting Apple's research and development and retail customer care teams.

The upcoming store will showcase Apple's latest line-up of devices and services while offering support through specialists, technical experts and dedicated business teams. Customers will also be able to participate in the company's Today at Apple programme, which includes free sessions focused on photography, video creation, drawing and device usage.

Apple will also expand its retail network beyond its existing stores in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune, according to the company.

The company said the new store reflects its continued commitment to the Indian market as it seeks to deepen customer engagement through a combination of physical retail outlets, online sales channels and customer support services.

Ahead of the opening, Apple has released Hyderabad-themed digital content, including exclusive wallpapers, stickers and a curated music playlist inspired by the city's culture.

Apple Kukatpally is scheduled to open to customers at 5 pm on December 10, the company said.

--IANS

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