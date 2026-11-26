New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Alexander Isak struck either side of Florian Wirtz's long-range finish as Liverpool won 3-0 against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Alexander Isak’s close-range finish gave Liverpool a lead in the early stages of the fixture at Jan Breydel Stadium. Having kept the home team at arm’s length, a pair of clinical goals towards the end from Florian Wirtz and Isak sealed the three points.

Dominik Szoboszlai teed up Isak to give the Reds a half-time lead, with Yann Sommer stopping the Hungarian international's close-range shot and visiting goalkeeper Alisson Becker turning Félix Lemaréchal's drive behind after the restart.

Rio Ngumoha supplied Wirtz to curl in via a post with 11 minutes remaining, Isak then breaking clear from Alisson's long ball to complete the scoring in composed fashion.

Andoni Iraola’s men now have 12 from a possible 15 in the league phase, with a home tie against FC Porto next up.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes scored twice on his return to Sporting, but Manchester United were denied a first win under Mauricio Pochettino with 2-2 draw.

Luis Suarez missed a penalty and then scored from the spot in an eventful first half at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, as Amad’s response was ruled out.

Fernandes struck straight after the interval with his own effort from 12 yards, before a long-range shot found the back of the net, with the help of a bobble off the turf.

Suarez capitalised on a Senne Lammens mistake to level again, while United thought they had a winner through a Kaique own goal, only for that to be disallowed for a foul.

There was time for more drama, as Youri Tielemans was given his marching orders for two yellows in added time.

Elsewhere, Lautaro Martínez came off the bench to score his 28th Champions League goal and seal a hard-fought win for Inter against Stuttgart. The visitors started brightly and forward Ermedin Demirovic missed a number of chances before Nicolò Barella hit a post in response.

Inter finally went in front through Petar Sučić’s penalty after Josha Vagnoman's handball, before Federico Dimarco set up Martínez for the clincher 16 minutes from the end as he extended his club-record haul in the competition.

--IANS

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