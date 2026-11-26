Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, who is known for her love for animals, revealed that she is a proud pet parent to two dogs, including an Indie and a Poodle.

During her conversation with a contestant on Kon Honar Crorepati, Madhuri was asked if she likes animals. She responded warmly, saying that she “likes them a lot” and went on to share about her two furry companions.

“I have two dogs. One is Indie. Yes, he is an Indian. And I have a small Koko. She is a Poodle,” Madhuri said. Talking about Indian dogs, the actress praised their intelligence and ability to understand routines. “Our Indian dogs are very smart. Very intelligent. At my house, they know the routine,” she said.

Madhuri then shared an adorable anecdote about how her pets react whenever they realise that someone is arriving home.

She explained that when the driver calls from the lift to inform the household that Madhuri is coming up home, the staff members answer the phone and confirm it. Her dogs, she revealed, get excited simply by overhearing the conversation.

“When I reach home and the driver calls from the lift, ‘Madam is coming up’, my househelps pick up the phone and inform that madam is coming.’ They get so excited listening to the conversation,” she shared.

The contestant also spoke about how her Indie canine, Maggi is also smart and how she herself speaks in baby language with the fur baby. Madhuri Dixit then requested audiences to clap for the Indie babies.

Madhuri Dixit frequently gives her social media followers a glimpse of her love for animals. The actress often shares posts and pictures featuring her pets on social media, giving fans a peek into the bond she shares with her furry companions.

–IANS

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