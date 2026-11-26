Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Ryan Reynolds has expressed his love for the 1987 comedy classic ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ as the film completed 39 years since its release.

Calling it the greatest Thanksgiving film of all time, Reynolds revealed that he has memorised every word of the movie and even incorporated some obvious homages to it, adding that his admiration for the iconic character Del Griffith remains everlasting.

For the caption, he wrote: “On this day 39 years ago, the greatest Thanksgiving film of all time was released unto the world. In short, I’m a fan. In long, I’ve memorized every word, and if you look closely, you might notice some very obvious homages to it. Planes, Trains and Automobiles forever. Del Griffith forever.”

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is a 1987 road trip comedy film written, produced, and directed by John Hughes. The film stars Steve Martin as Neal Page, an uptight advertising executive, and John Candy as Del Griffith, an overly-friendly traveling salesman, who become unlikely companions after a snowstorm disrupts their travel plans.

Stranded far from home, the pair embarks on a series of misadventures while attempting to get Neal home to his family in Chicago in time for Thanksgiving. In the years following its release, the film developed a cult following and became closely associated with the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

Reynolds will next be seen in Avengers: Doomsday based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. It is intended to be the sequel to Avengers: Endgame and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, the film features an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom amidst the collapse of the multiverse.

--IANS

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