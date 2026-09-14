Nani's 'Paradise' will have three times more action than 'Dussehra', say stunt choreographers Ram Lakshman

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (IANS) Well known stunt choreographers Ram Lakshman, who have worked with two other stunt masters on the explosive action sequences in director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', featuring Telugu star Nani in the lead, have now disclosed that the film will contain three times more action than Nani's earlier blockbuster 'Dussehra'.

Participating in a press conference organised by the makers of the film, the stunt choreographers disclosed that they along with stunt masters Nabakanth and Real Satish had worked on the film's action sequences.

The stunt masters disclosed that they had choreographed two huge action blocks in this film and that this was the first time actor Nani had performed action sequences at this level. "The action scenes in this film are very heavy. There is three times more action than in 'Dussehra'," they disclosed.

The stunt choreographers were all praise for actor Nani, who, they claimed gave a 100 per cent in everything for this film. "He was determined to do as many takes as he could. We really didn't expect Nani to work so hard," they said and added that there were action sequences in the film for which Nani had to build his body and diet. "Nani has done 100 per cent justice to Srikanth's vision. We feel lucky to be a part of it," they said.

Stating that they took around 10 days to complete their action blocks, the stunt choreographers said that everything about the film was new. "There is a new body language, you will see new people... everything is new," they pointed out and admitted that they took adequate time to compose the action sequences as it involved risky portions. "One of our unit members was even injured during shooting," they pointed out.

When asked for their thoughts on competition in the form of new fight masters, the duo replied, "Creativity increases only when there is competition. And the desire to do something new arises. We work with fear, honesty and concentration towards our profession, like fight masters making their first film every day."

--IANS

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