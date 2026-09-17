Kangana Ranaut celebrates PM Modi’s birthday, speaks about India’s growth and ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She praised his leadership and highlighted India’s growth journey.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Queen’ shared a special message for PM Modi and described his 25 years in public life as an inspiring chapter of “service to the nation, dedication, and commitment to public welfare.” She also prayed for the Prime Minister’s good health, long life, and continued strength to serve the nation.

Sharing her video, Kangana wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Your 25 years of public life have been an inspiring chapter of service to the nation, dedication, and commitment to public welfare. I pray to God for your good health, long life, and continued strength to serve the nation. May the resolve to build a developed and self-reliant India continue to receive new energy under your leadership. Heartiest birthday wishes, Modi Ji! #HappyBdayPMModi.”

In a video message, Kangana spoke about the current global situation and said India was fortunate to have a “stable and reformed government” since 2014. She credited the people of India and PM Modi for the country’s progress. “Today is the Prime Minister's birthday. We are very fortunate to have his excellent and stable leadership,” she said.

Reflecting on India’s economic journey, she spoke about the country’s position before 2014 and its subsequent growth, saying India had moved from being described as part of the “Fragile 5” to becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress said, “Remember the time before 2014, when like a filmy dramatic plot point, the whole country was struggling with hunger, poverty and filth. The world called us Fragile 5. We were the 11th most struggling economy. Today, we are the fastest growing economy in the world. And we are becoming the 3rd largest economy in the world.”

“Friends, his resolution of 2047, Jant Seva to Rashtra Seva, become a part of it. Today, we light a candle for the long life of our Prime Minister. And for that, we pray. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat,” she added.

PM Modi received warm wishes from celebrities, political leaders, and fans on his 76th birthday.

--IANS

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