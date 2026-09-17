US, Japan extend warm birthday wishes to PM Modi, hail deepening partnership with India

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Several foreign diplomats and missions in New Delhi on Thursday extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, while reflecting the close bond and enduring partnership India shares with countries worldwide under his leadership.

The US Embassy in India conveyed heartfelt birthday greetings to PM Modi on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

“On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year!” the US mission posted on X.

Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, hailed Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in advancing the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, while expressing hope that the India-Japan partnership would reach greater heights as the two countries prepare to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations next year.

“Warm birthday wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi. Your leadership continues to inspire India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat. Marking 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, may the India-Japan partnership rise to even greater heights as we celebrate and join hands!” Keiichi posted on X.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, recalled the warmth surrounding PM Modi’s recent visit to the island nation and the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.

“Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Your recent visit to Australia showcased the extraordinary warmth and strength of the Australia-India relationship and the deep bonds between our people. Wishing you good health and a wonderful year ahead,” Green posted on X.

Extending warm birthday greetings to PM Modi, Slovak Ambassador Robert Maxian also recalled the “warmth, friendship and memorable moments” during the Indian leader’s recent visit to Slovakia.

“Very Happy Birthday, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ji! Wishing you good health, happiness, strength, and many more successful years ahead! Thank you for your recent visit to Slovakia - this remarkable YATRA is still resonating with us, and we fondly remember the warmth, friendship and memorable moments we shared. May the years ahead bring you and the people of India peace, prosperity and continued progress. Vande Mataram,” Slovak Ambassador Maxian posted on X.

--IANS

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