October 14, 2026 4:03 PM हिंदी

Namish Taneja recalls childhood ‘Kanjak’ rituals in Delhi, says Navratri in Mumbai is different

Namish Taneja recalls childhood ‘Kanjak’ rituals in Delhi, says Navratri in Mumbai is different

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Namish Taneja recalled celebrating Navratri in Delhi as a child and going for Kanjak to enjoy puri, halwa and chole.

The actor said he was also excited about the money he received during the ritual. Now living in Mumbai, Namish revealed he continues to observe Navratri, although his shooting schedule often limits his fasting to the first and last days.

He spoke about what Navratri meant to him beyond the rituals and Namish shared memories of the simplest things that made the festival special when he was small.

"For me, Navratri is all about childhood memories and innocence. I still remember going for Kanjak as a child. While the puri, halwa and chole were exciting, my biggest excitement was always finding out how much money I would get. I even used to convince people saying, 'I am m small, please include me!' Those little moments, seeing children dressed beautifully and carrying small purses, still bring a big smile to my face," he shared.

Navratri fasting has also been part of Namish's life since childhood. However, moving from Delhi to Mumbai has changed how he observes the nine-day festival, mainly because of his shooting schedule.

"Yes, I have been observing Navratri fasts since childhood. Earlier in Delhi, I used to keep all nine fasts, but after moving to Mumbai and due to shooting schedules, I usually manage the first and last fasts or adjust accordingly. My favourite part of Navratri fasting is the food, especially vrat wale French fries, because potatoes have always been my favourite," he said.

The actor also spoke about a tradition he continues to value during the festival: welcoming Kanjaks home.

"I also love the tradition of welcoming Kanjaks, washing their feet, feeding them, and receiving their blessings," Namish added.

For the actor, as stated by him, Navratri is about these childhood memories and family traditions as much as it is about fasting.

For the uninitiated, Namish Taneja is known for his performances in television shows such as Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Ikyawann, Vidya and Aye Mere Humsafar.

–IANS

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