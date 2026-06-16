'My goal was to break the partnership,' says Kartik Parihar after 3/29 spell for Gwalior Cheetahs

Indore, June 16 (IANS) Kartik Parihar emerged as the standout performer with the ball for Gwalior Cheetahs in a high-scoring Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 clash against Rewa Jaguars, finishing with impressive figures of 3/29 despite the batting-friendly conditions at the Holkar Stadium on Monday.

Alongside him, Parth Chaudhary’s explosive 61 off just 27 balls gave Gwalior Cheetahs early momentum in the chase and further strengthened his sensational run in the MPL 2026, where he currently leads the scoring charts with 420 runs in just five innings at a staggering strike rate of 196.26.

Speaking after the game, Kartik highlighted his clear mindset as he stepped into the attack at a crucial stage of the innings.

“My approach was to dominate and fulfil the role given to me by my coach and captain for the team. When I came on to bowl, Akshat and Arham had already built a strong partnership. I wasn’t thinking about the scoreboard or how the pitch was playing — my goal was simply to break their partnership and shift the momentum for my team,” he said.

The young pacer admitted that dismissing Akshat Raghuvanshi was the biggest moment of his spell.

“Akshat Raghuvanshi’s wicket gave me the most satisfaction because everyone knows what he can do for his team. If he stays at the crease, he can create a massive impact on the game,” Kartik added.

Kartik also credited the support staff and leadership group of the JKC Sports-owned Gwalior Cheetahs for helping him execute his plans effectively in difficult conditions.

“There were specific plans given to me by my coach, bowling coach and captain, and they worked really well for me because I bowled according to those plans and the field placements provided,” he said.

Despite the result not going in favour of Gwalior Cheetahs, Kartik remains confident heading into the remainder of the tournament. “Of course, the result didn’t go our way as a team, but I can definitely take confidence from my spell going into the upcoming matches of this tournament,” he concluded.

--IANS

sds/