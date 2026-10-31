October 31, 2026 4:37 PM हिंदी

'My daughter was critical; delay of a few more minutes could have proved fatal': Panchkula schoolmate attack victim's father

'My daughter's condition was critical; even a delay of two more minutes could have proved fatal': Panchkula's victim father

Panchkula, Oct 31 (IANS) The father of a six-year-old girl who was brutally assaulted with a brick by an eight-year-old boy inside a government school in Panchkula, Haryana, on Saturday said his daughter's condition was critical and claimed that even a delay of a few more minutes could have proved fatal.

Speaking to IANS, the girl's father, Rashid, said his daughter, Ramsha, is a student of KG at a government school in Sector 20 in Panchkula and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"My six-year-old daughter Ramsha studies at a government school in Sector 20. The boy took her and committed such a horrific act. He beat my daughter very brutally. This should not have happened," Rashid said.

"I appeal to everyone to pay a little more attention to their children. My daughter is currently in the ICU. I request everyone to pray for her recovery. May God bless her with good health," he added.

According to Rashid, the incident occurred when teachers were not present nearby. He said it was the festive season and one teacher was reportedly unwell.

"My daughter, who studies in KG, was standing near the school gate when a boy came from inside and told her that her father was calling her upstairs. He took her to a room upstairs. She asked him why he had brought her there when her father was not there," he told IANS.

Rashid alleged that the boy then assaulted his daughter, banging her head against walls. He further claimed that after she became unconscious and was covered in blood, she was dragged and allegedly struck in the face with a brick.

"Her condition was so critical that even a delay of a few more minutes could have proved fatal," he said.

The father said he was left devastated after other children brought him to his injured daughter.

"When a few children took me to my daughter, seeing her condition, I screamed and started crying," he said.

He further said it was an unfortunate incident.

"It was an unfortunate incident that happened at that time. The teachers were not present, as it was the festive season and one of the teachers was unwell. The incident happened during that period when no one was present near the CCTV cameras," he said.

Police officials visited and inspected the government school following the alleged assault. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

--IANS

jk/rad

LATEST NEWS

Anu Malik says Sanjay Gupta had a futuristic approach to filmmaking: He lived like a king

Anu Malik says Sanjay Gupta had a futuristic approach to filmmaking: He lived like a king

SEBI chief says focus remains on facilitating capital formation, investor protection

SEBI chief says focus remains on facilitating capital formation, investor protection

Cumulative 50-75bps hike likely in current RBI tightening cycle: Report

Cumulative 50-75bps hike likely in current RBI tightening cycle: Report

Koena Mitra, Sanjay Gupta

Koena Mitra says 'industry has lost a visionary' as she mourns the loss of her 'mentor' Sanjay Gupta

Youth Olympics: 17-member Indian contingent eyes strong showing in historic Dakar edition (Credit: Olympics.com)

Youth Olympics: 17-member Indian contingent eyes strong showing in historic Dakar edition

Renewed Bangladesh-Pakistan relations face hard economic realities: Report

Renewed Bangladesh-Pakistan relations face hard economic realities: Report

‘Not a full-time employee’ - Pietersen clarifies on role as England’s specialist white-ball mentor

‘Not a full-time employee’ - Pietersen clarifies on role as England’s specialist white-ball mentor

‘It was like we were superstars’ - Sudha Shah recalls India’s first women’s Test match (Credit: Indian Cricketers Association)

‘It was like we were superstars’ - Sudha Shah recalls India’s first women’s Test match

KGMU conversion case: STF report names professors, staff; UP govt directs action

KGMU conversion case: STF report names professors, staff; UP govt directs action

Rabada scripts history, becomes fastest bowler to 350 Test wickets

Rabada scripts history, becomes fastest bowler to 350 Test wickets