Muzammil Ibrahim on working with Salman Khan: Have idolised him since childhood

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Muzammil Ibrahim will soon be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan in director Vamshi Paidipally’s eagerly awaited action entertainer tentatively titled 'SVC63'.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Muzammil spilled his excitement about working with Salman in his next.

Muzammil revealed that he has idolised Salman ever since he was a child.

He told IANS, "My mother was very happy. Obviously, it is a big thing for me that Salman Khan, whom I have been idolizing since childhood, I got to work with him."

Muzammil added that he has always wished to work with Salman but on his own terms.

"I always wanted to work with him on my terms. Although we have some common friends, I used to meet him in a very formal setting. So I always wanted to meet him for work. It was very fortunate that I went to the set as the director approached me for a role. I felt very proud that I got to work with him," he went on to add.

He said that despite being awestruck by the charm and charisma of Salman, he treated him just like any other actor when the camera was on.

"It is a fanboy moment that you work with someone whom you idolize for the first time; however, it gets cut off before the scene. When the director says action, he does it. At that time, everyone is an actor for me. No matter who they are," Muzammil concluded.

Coming back to 'SVC63', the project marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The yet-untitled project will also see Southern actress Nayanthara as part of the core cast. This is the first time that Salman and Nayanthara have come together for a movie.

'SVC63' is expected to get an Eid 2027 theatrical release.

--IANS

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