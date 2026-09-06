India, Saudi Arabia review 'excellent' state of bilateral relations

Riyadh, Sep 6 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh on Sunday met with Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh and reviewed the 'excellent' state of bilateral relations.

"Had a warm and productive meeting with Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy of Saudi Arabia. Reviewed the excellent state of India-Saudi bilateral relations and discussed cooperation on climate action," MoS Singh said on social media platform X.

Earlier on Sunday, MoS Singh met Saudi Arabia's Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi and discussed cooperation in labour and manpower sectors.

"Pleased to meet Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia. Held wide-ranging discussions on further strengthening India–Saudi Arabia cooperation in the labour and manpower sector, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our Strategic Partnership. Grateful to Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi for the invitation and warm hospitality," MoS Singh said on X.

The MoS arrived in Saudi Arabia, on his first official visit, on Saturday and was received by the country's Deputy Minister for International Affairs under Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Tariq Al Hamad.

"Arrived in Riyadh on a bilateral visit to Saudi Arabia. Warmly received by Ambassador Vipul and Tariq Al Hamad, Deputy Minister for International Affairs under Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. I look forward to fruitful engagements with Saudi counterparts and meaningful interactions with the Indian diaspora and business leaders in the Kingdom," MoS Singh added on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the visit, which will go on till September 8, MoS Singh will also be meeting the Vice Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture, as well as other dignitaries.

MoS Singh will interact with a large cross-section of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and Indian business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals during the visit.

"He (MoS Singh) will interact with Indian workers, reflecting the Indian government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of Indian workers overseas," the MEA said in a statement.

--IANS

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