September 06, 2026 10:26 PM हिंदी

India, Saudi Arabia review 'excellent' state of bilateral relations

India, Saudi Arabia review 'excellent' state of bilateral relations

Riyadh, Sep 6 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh on Sunday met with Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh and reviewed the 'excellent' state of bilateral relations.

"Had a warm and productive meeting with Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy of Saudi Arabia. Reviewed the excellent state of India-Saudi bilateral relations and discussed cooperation on climate action," MoS Singh said on social media platform X.

Earlier on Sunday, MoS Singh met Saudi Arabia's Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi and discussed cooperation in labour and manpower sectors.

"Pleased to meet Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia. Held wide-ranging discussions on further strengthening India–Saudi Arabia cooperation in the labour and manpower sector, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our Strategic Partnership. Grateful to Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi for the invitation and warm hospitality," MoS Singh said on X.

The MoS arrived in Saudi Arabia, on his first official visit, on Saturday and was received by the country's Deputy Minister for International Affairs under Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Tariq Al Hamad.

"Arrived in Riyadh on a bilateral visit to Saudi Arabia. Warmly received by Ambassador Vipul and Tariq Al Hamad, Deputy Minister for International Affairs under Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. I look forward to fruitful engagements with Saudi counterparts and meaningful interactions with the Indian diaspora and business leaders in the Kingdom," MoS Singh added on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the visit, which will go on till September 8, MoS Singh will also be meeting the Vice Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture, as well as other dignitaries.

MoS Singh will interact with a large cross-section of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and Indian business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals during the visit.

"He (MoS Singh) will interact with Indian workers, reflecting the Indian government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of Indian workers overseas," the MEA said in a statement.

--IANS

ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

Formula 1: Antonelli storms from 19th to win Italian Grand Prix (Credit: X/Formula 1)

Formula 1: Antonelli storms from 19th to win Italian Grand Prix

Indian pharma sector must lead in research and development, new molecules, biotech: Piyush Goyal

Indian pharma sector must lead in research and development, new molecules, biotech: Piyush Goyal

Dominant South Africa claim tri-series title after outclassing Zimbabwe by 48 runs (Credit: X/Proteas Men)

Dominant South Africa claim tri-series title after outclassing Zimbabwe by 48 runs

In UP’s Hardoi, Har Ghar Jal beneficiaries share transition from water shortages to potable water availability

In UP’s Hardoi, Har Ghar Jal beneficiaries share transition from water shortages to potable water availability

Duleep Trophy: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar watches final after missing BCCI review meeting

Duleep Trophy: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar watches final after missing BCCI review meeting

GST Council meeting postponed to October 7

GST Council meeting postponed to October 7

Election in Bangladesh reduced to rubber-stamp exercise: Report (File Image)

Election in Bangladesh reduced to rubber-stamp exercise: Report

Afghanistan Foreign Minister, UNHCR representative discuss Afghan refugees' return (file image)

Afghanistan Foreign Minister, UNHCR representative discuss Afghan refugees' return

When Hrithik Roshan revealed why makeup is essential to bringing a character to life

When Hrithik Roshan revealed why makeup is essential to bringing a character to life

Duleep Trophy: Want to show leg-spinners can succeed in red-ball cricket, says Shreyas Gopal

Duleep Trophy: Want to show leg-spinners can succeed in red-ball cricket, says Shreyas Gopal