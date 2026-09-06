New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) India today increasingly engages with the world with confidence, not insecurity. India does not need to decide between its heritage and modernity, or choose between economic development and strategic autonomy, or pick between global partnerships and independent decision-making, a report said.

India's rise is one of the most important developments in the 21st century. India's story of rise is remarkable as it is driven by demographic strength, democracy, strategic geography, technological capability, cultural influence and an increasingly confident foreign policy. India has been growing economically and strategically without leaving its own identity, according to an opinion piece in Global Kashmir.

India registered a growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the April-June 2026 quarter. This performance comes at a time when there is geopolitical uncertainty and several major economies were witnessing slower growth. India's economic growth showcases the creation of an ecosystem in which digital technology, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, domestic consumption and innovation are reinforcing one another.

The digital revolution is one of the most important aspects of India's transformation, as technology has been used to increase people's access to payments, financial services, and public services.

India's greatest diplomatic strength today is its policy of maintaining ties with competing centres of global power simultaneously instead of choosing sides. India maintains ties with the US and other Indo-Pacific partners while continuing its historical ties with Russia. India has also established itself as the voice for the Global South by advocating for development, technology access, climate justice, food and energy security and greater representation in global institutions, according to an opinion piece in Global Kashmir.

"I believe India's most important transformation is psychological. The India of today increasingly approaches the world not with insecurity, but with confidence. It does not have to choose between its heritage and modernity. It does not have to choose between economic development and strategic autonomy," Social and Peace activist Sheikh Jamsheed said in an opinion piece in Global Kashmir.

"It does not have to choose between global partnerships and independent decision-making. India can engage with the world on its own terms. That confidence is important because nations become influential not only when others recognise their strength, but when they themselves begin to believe in their capacity to shape events," the author added.

The new international order will be shaped by technological revolutions, diplomatic negotiations, economic competition, conflicts, partnerships and the choices made by nations in the coming years, and India has an extraordinary opportunity at this time.

According to the report, India must use its influence to promote a world that is more representative, connected, technologically inclusive and respectful of the aspirations of developing countries. India's objective should be to define the 21st century and not to dominate it.

--IANS

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