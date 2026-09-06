Japanese envoy takes dip in Ganga in Rishikesh, calls it 'unforgettable moment'

Rishikesh, Sep 6 (IANS) Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, took a dip in the river Ganga in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh and described it as a "truly unforgettable moment".

Sharing the experience of taking a dip in the Ganga on social media platform X, Keiichi said that he felt a profound spiritual connection, along with awe, humility, and gratitude.

He also lit an earthen lamp (diya) at the banks of the river Ganga.

While sharing pictures and a video of himself immersed in the sacred water, the Japanese envoy said, "Finally, a full dip in the Ganges in Rishikesh—three times! Over the Janmashtami weekend, surrounded by people carrying on centuries-old faith and traditions, I felt a profound spiritual connection, along with awe, humility, and gratitude. A truly unforgettable moment."

Ono Keiichi has been regularly sharing his experience of exploring India and relishing its rich cuisine on his social media account.

On August 18, he enjoyed masala dosa and filter coffee at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi.

Sharing his experience on X, the Japanese envoy said, "Enjoyed a delicious masala dosa and filter coffee at Tamil Nadu House. A wonderful taste of South India!"

On August 8, Ono Keiichi, along with his staff, enjoyed dhokla and chaas at Gujarat Bhawan in New Delhi.

On May 22, the Japanese envoy joined the India-Japan Cultural Exchange on Tea at UN House to mark International Tea Day.

In a post on X, he said, "Wonderful to join the India-Japan Cultural Exchange on Tea at UN House, New Delhi, celebrating International Tea Day. Masala chai and matcha differ in taste and cultural spirit, but both reflect respect, hospitality, and harmony — values shared by India and Japan."

On May 12, Keiichi enjoyed a meal at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan and shared his experience on X.

"Delighted to return to my favourite Andhra Pradesh Bhawan! Brought Special Advisor to the Japan Prime Minister Uno Yoshimasa to enjoy an authentic thali with the team. Always grateful for the warm hospitality, and had fun trying the recommended Double Ka Meetha at the end — sweet and delicious," he wrote on X.

--IANS

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