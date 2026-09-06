When Waheeda Rahman shared how she got break into the movies

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman revealed how she ended up becoming a part of the film fraternity.

As yesteryear beauties Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen made an appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' back in 2019, host Kapil Sharma asked the 'Guide' actress about her film debut.

Waheeda Rahman shared, "I was extremely lucky. I had learned Bharatanatyam and used to perform on stage. Back then, the shooting for all the regional films used to be done in Chennai. So, someone saw my photographs, and I started getting offers while sitting at home. I was only 13 at the time. However, my parents refused as they believed it was too soon."

However, Waheeda Rahman shared that she performed a folk dance in a Telugu film and luckily the song turned out to be extremely popular. After that, she did a lead role in another Telugu movie opposite N. T. Rama Rao.

Her Bollywood journey commenced when she met Guru Dutt in Hyderabad, and he called her to Bombay (Now Mumbai), and the rest as they say is history.

Waheeda Rehman made her acting debut in the Telugu film 'Rojulu Marayi' back in 1955.

A year later, in 1956, she stepped into the Hindi film industry with 'CID', which was directed by Raj Khosla and produced by Guru Dutt.

Continuing her collaboration with Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rahman became a part of some Bollywood classics such as 'Pyaasa (1957)', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960)', and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962)', to name just a few.

Further cementing her position as the leading actress, she also worked in some memorable projects like 'Guide (1965)', 'Neel Kamal (1968)', and 'Khamoshi (1969)',

Waheeda Rehman has also been awarded prominent civilian honors like the Padma Shri in 1972 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

--IANS

pm/