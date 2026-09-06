September 06, 2026 10:28 PM हिंदी

When Tabu opened up about the importance of a director

When Tabu opened up about the importance of a director

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Tabu opened up about the importance of a director for her as an actor during a throwback media interaction.

Tabu had claimed that she is a director's actor and hence her performance depends heavily on the filmmaker.

She also went on to add that her first priority is that the movie is good, and her character comes only after that.

Tabu stated that even if she has been blessed with a good role, it is up to the director to get the best out of her.

The 'Andhadhun' actress said, "I think my performance and more than performance, I think whether the film is good or bad depends on the director. So, it is very important for me that the director is good."

"Firstly, I want the film's director to be good and sensible, and then my role, obviously. Because I have to have a good director. Even if it's a good role, the director has to get out the best from me. I depend on the director. I am a director's artist", she added.

Meanwhile, Tabu first appeared on the screen back in 1985 as a teenager in Dev Anand’s 'Hum Naujawan'. In 1991, she was seen in her first lead role in the Telugu film 'Coolie No. 1'.

She first tasted success in 1994 with the Bollywood drama 'Vijaypath'.

Up next, Tabu will be seen reprising her role as former Inspector General Meera Deshmukh in 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'.

Led by Ajay Devgn, the project will also feature Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutt, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles, along with others.

Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam 3' has been backed by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is expected to reach the cinema halls on 2nd October 2026.

--IANS

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