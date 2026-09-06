India beat Bangladesh 3-0 to boost qualification hopes for AFC U20 Asian Cup

Tashkent, Sep 6 (IANS) India on Sunday blanked Bangladesh 3-0 in their final Group B qualifier to boost their hopes for a place in the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027.

Danny Meitei Laishram, Vishal Yadav and Md Arbash scored for the Indian side in a strong win at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent, which has kept the Blue Colts very much alive in the race for their first entry into the AFC U20 Asian Cup after 20 years.

India now have six points from their three games in Group B and are placed second. They can be displaced by Syria, who have three points from two games but have a game against the group-toppers Uzbekistan. If Syria lose their game or play a draw, India would end second and be one of the seven best runners-up places across the eight groups.

Danny opened the scoring for India in the 25th minute before Vishal gave the Blue Colts a two-goal cushion with his acrobatic finish on the hour mark. Coming off the bench, Md Arbash then put India 3-0 up as they ultimately sealed the contest with a powerful strike in the 79th minute.

Danny did a good job for India early when he put Md Abdul Riyad Fahim under pressure, forcing the Bangladesh defender into conceding possession cheaply to Hateem Ali. The India striker displayed excellent awareness and gave a good ball to the unmarked Danny inside the box, who then nailed the finish for an early lead.

Danny himself nearly put India 2-0 up after the half hour mark when his free-kick headed towards the goal; however, the goalkeeper was quick to make the save.

The second half began in the same fashion, with the Blue Colts attacking as an opportunity opened up near the hour mark when Rishikanta flicked a long throw in the box to Vishal, who nailed an acrobatic finish for a double lead.

Bangladesh looked for their chances and were aggressive in the last half an hour, but they could not break the Indian defence. India made changes in the 72nd minute, bringing in Md Arbash and Prashan Jajo for Danny and Vishal.

Abrash did wonders soon after coming on the pitch as he hit a fierce one into the top of the net from his left foot for an India 3-0 lead. India oversaw Bangladesh for the remainder of the match to do their work in a bid for the AFC U20 Asian Cup qualification.

--IANS

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