Rajkumar Santoshi on the current cinematic era: Will not blindly follow the trend

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi opened up about the current cinematic era in the country.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the director said that nowadays, movies are full of abuses and bold content, whereas his films have always been clean and rooted in family values.

He added that while he will always make it a point to stay up-to-date in terms of technology, he will not make content simply to please the audience.

Rajkumar Santoshi shared that he will always work on the subject close to his heart.

The 'Ghatak' maker told IANS, "I will only do what I believe in. Technologically, I will try to constantly update myself. Improve myself as much as I can because today's audience is not the same as it was in the 90s. So, keeping in mind their excitement level, I will do my best technically so that they don't get bored with the narrative. I will work hard on that, but content-wise, I will not do anything that people like."

The filmmaker added that he does not believe in making sequels, which seems to be the ongoing trend today.

"I will go by my heart. What my heart says. I will make that subject," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Santoshi recently collaborated with Sunny Deol for the period drama, 'Batwara 1947'.

The film also saw Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput, and Isha Sandhir in key roles, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India, the movie is believed to be inspired by Asghar Wajahat's drama 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai' (Visiting Lahore is so fundamental that if you do not come here, it is as if you have not even been born)."

'Batwara 1947' was out in the cinema halls on 14 August this year during Independence Day weekend. It received mixed reviews from both critics and the audience.

--IANS

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