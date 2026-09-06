Duleep Trophy: Ishan bhaiya was giving me a lot of advice while batting, says Shikhar Mohan

Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) Young Jharkhand batter Shikhar Mohan credited senior partner and captain Ishan Kishan's constant guidance behind him making a fluent 85 on Duleep Trophy debut, as he played a vital role in putting East Zone in command on opening day of the 2026/27 Duleep Trophy final against a star-studded South Zone.

Drafted into the playing eleven as a replacement for Jharkhand teammate Virat Singh, Mohan and Kishan added 94 runs for the third wicket to rebuild the innings. Kishan remained unbeaten on 111 at the end of day one’s play, with Kumar Kushagra giving him company on 63 not out, as East Zone’s score read 385/4 in 79 overs.

“Ishan bhaiya was giving me a lot of advice while batting. He was telling me what shot is on and what is not. Thanks to that, we had a great partnership,” Mohan told reporters at the end of day’s play.

Mohan earned his place in the East Zone side following an outstanding debut Ranji Trophy season, in which he scored 613 runs at an average of 55.72. Though a specialist opener, he adapted seamlessly to the number three position.

“My journey has been very good so far. My first season in Ranji Trophy went very well, so coming into this match, I just wanted to carry that forward. I was looking to maintain that form from the Ranji Trophy.”

“I didn’t face any problem. The openers are Abhimanyu bhai and Vaibhav bhai, so obviously there is no space as an opener. My mindset was that wherever I get a chance, I should do well for the team,” he added.

South Zone pacers attempted to test Mohan with a short-ball tactic in the post-lunch session, but the youngster displayed remarkable restraint before inside-edging off a bouncer from Chama Milind.

“They had five fielders on the leg-side. The plan was that I would leave the ball first, and when they get tired, they will give me chances to score run. I made a poor decision and got out.”

He signed off by crediting his time of playing Jharkhand T20 league for helping him cope with the big-match atmosphere in front of a sizable Sunday crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. “I think it helped a lot. The crowds there were also very good, so today when there was a big crowd, it felt normal to me.”

--IANS

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