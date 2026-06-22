June 22, 2026 11:01 PM हिंदी

Mushfiqur Rahim named ICC Men's POTM for May after starring in Bangladesh's Pakistan sweep

Mushfiqur Rahim named ICC Men's POTM for May after starring in Bangladesh's Pakistan sweep. Photo credit: ICC

Dubai, June 22 (IANS) Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2026 after playing a pivotal role in his team's dominant 2-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Mushfiqur beat competition from fellow Bangladeshi teammate Taijul Islam and Nepal all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee to win the award for the second time in his career. He previously won it in May 2021.

The 39-year-old was Bangladesh's top performer with the bat, scoring 253 runs in the two Tests at an average of 63.25. This helped the Tigers achieve a second consecutive Test series sweep over Pakistan and move up in the World Test Championship standings.

“It is a great honour to be named the ICC Player of the Month again. I am especially happy that this recognition came for my performances in Test cricket," Mushfiqur said after receiving the award.

"My teammate Taijul played a significant role in our memorable series win over Pakistan, one we will all cherish for a long time. Our victory also helped us rise in the ICC World Test Championship standings, making this achievement even more meaningful for the team.

"I am thankful to my teammates and support staff for their help. I look forward to contributing further to Bangladesh’s success in the coming months.”

Mushfiqur set the tone for the series with a vital 71 in the first innings of the opening Test. He then delivered his standout performance in Sylhet during the second Test, scoring a stunning 137 in the second innings. This helped anchor Bangladesh's batting and secure another famous win over Pakistan.

His consistency, leadership, and ability to perform under pressure earned him the Player of the Series award as Bangladesh achieved a solid 2-0 triumph.

This latest honour highlights Mushfiqur's lasting significance to Bangladesh cricket. The veteran continues to play a key role in the team's success, even as he approaches the later stages of his international career. His performances against Pakistan not only secured a memorable series victory but also boosted Bangladesh's chances in the race for the World Test Championship final.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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