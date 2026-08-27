August 28, 2026 12:14 AM हिंदी

Mukesh Khanna calls himself biggest obstruction in the return of ‘Shaktiman’

Mukesh Khanna calls himself biggest obstruction in the return of ‘Shaktiman’

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Mukesh Khanna, who is known for his obsession with his iconic character of Shaktiman, has admitted that he has been the roadblock in the return of the Indian superhero.

On Thursday, the actor spoke with IANS at an event in the national capital, and discussed the possibility of the character’s return, and how the character will be tweaked to fit the current sensibilities of an entirely new generation.

He told IANS, “I want to see Shaktimaan again. Shaktimaan is not gone. Shaktimaan has been in people's hearts for 30 years. A whole generation has grown up seeing Shaktimaan. A whole generation has got married, and have children. I am happy that this is a way that people look up to the character. So I want to share the happiness with people”.

Talking about the return of the character, he said, “It should happen, but it is not allowed to happen. The biggest hand in stopping Shaktimaan is mine, I cannot deny this because I am stuck. Otherwise, this was going to start before Corona. Shaktimaan is 10 times more necessary in today's children. They don't listen to anyone. They will listen to Shaktimaan”.

He then slipped in a sermon for the younger generation, as he said, “They sit on the beach with their girlfriend and watch the whole film on the mobile. And at 2.30 at night, they talk to their girlfriend under the sheet. So, this generation does not listen to the elders”.

“I will tell them to stay with the elders. Forget social media. Forget the thousands, crores, lakhs of subscriptions. No one is your friend. Your friends are standing behind you. Stay with them”, he added.

--IANS

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