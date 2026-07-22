Mott leaves WBBL role to join BBL as Sydney Sixers head coach

Sydney, July 22 (IANS) The Sydney Sixers have appointed Matthew Mott as Big Bash League head coach for the next two seasons after the four-time World Cup-winning coach left the club's WBBL coach position.

Mott returned to familiar territory, having previously served as a Sixers BBL assistant coach, and he will now transition to lead the Sixers' BBL program, with a new WBBL head coach appointed and set to be announced this week.

"I've been part of the Sixers family for a long time, so to have the opportunity to step into the BBL head coach role is something I'm incredibly excited about. This is a club with a proud history and a winning culture, and I'm looking forward to building on the foundations that have been established over many seasons.

"Having worked closely with the men's programme, I've seen first-hand the talent and potential within this playing group. While it's disappointing that I won't be able to continue as WBBL Head Coach, I'm incredibly grateful for my time with the women's program and wish Ash Gardner, the players and support staff all the very best for WBBL 12," Mott said.

Mott had coached England's men's white-ball side from 2022 to 2024, guiding the team to victory at the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and further cementing his standing as one of the game's premier coaches. Previously, he spent seven years as head coach of the Australian women's team, overseeing one of the most successful periods in the game’s history, including consecutive T20 World Cup titles, the 50-over World Cup and four Ashes series victories.

He also spent three seasons as Head Coach of Glamorgan County Cricket Club, and currently serves as a T20 consultant at Lancashire, and Head Coach of the Manchester Super Giants women's team in The Hundred.

As a player, Mott represented Queensland and Victoria during a successful first-class career. He played 66 first-class matches, scoring 3,723 runs at an average of 33.84, including seven centuries and 20 half-centuries.

--IANS

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