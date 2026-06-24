Mohammed Rafi's son on his father's legacy entering a new era through AI: My father was happiest on stage

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Eros Innovation has announced a strategic partnership with the family of legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi as they launched Eros Music Worlds, the world’s first Large Cultural Music Platform.

The partnership with the Rafi family is structured around three pillars—new recordings, a flagship live concert experience, and the Mohammed Rafi Academy.

This latest association aims to take forward the glorious legacy of the legendary singer with the help of rights-cleared cultural AI.

They further introduced seven AI-native artists inspired by well-known characters from Eros films - including Jordan from 'Rockstar' (Played by Ranbir Kapoor), and Tanu from 'Tanu Weds Manu' (Played by Kangana Ranaut), whose debut singles have already been released.

Other artists, such as Munna, Langda Tyagi, and Mudit, will be rolled out in phases in the near future.

Each artist will be launched through their original singles, followed by albums, Character-led Musical Storytelling Universes, microdrama, and live experiences. These videos will be launched simultaneously on various major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and JioSaavn.

Lauding the initiative, Mohammed Rafi's son Shahid Rafi shared, “My father lived his life singing for the people, and he was happiest on the stage. To bring his music back to the stage for a new generation, and to establish an academy in his name that will train the singers of tomorrow, is something we have considered carefully and welcome with both pride and care."

Talking about the partnership, he added, "This partnership, built on respect, on the right consents, and on a meaningful place for our family, honours both who he was and what he gave to others. We thank Eros Innovation for approaching this with the dignity my father always brought to his work.”

The primary album of this partnership is expected to be out on Rafi Sahab’s birth anniversary, July 31 this year.

--IANS

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