MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal backs Mary Kom on ‘Bigg Boss 20’: You’re a legend, you’ll win

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) India’s MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal, who is currently competing at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, has extended her support to boxing legend Mary Kom, who is currently participating in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, praising her game and wishing her victory.

While speaking to IANS at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, Suchika, who made history with Asian Games MMA Bronze medal, told IANS: “Hello Mary Kom Didi, how are you? You are playing very well.”

Wishing her good luck, Suchika added: “You’ve really got everyone in a tizzy. Everyone is scared of you. You are a legend; you will win. All the best.”

Suchika scripted history for India on Monday, becoming the country’s first Asian Games medallist in mixed martial arts after securing bronze in the women’s traditional -60kg event at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Tariyal’s historic campaign ended in the semifinals, where she suffered a narrow defeat to Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo in a bout that went into overtime. The Indian lost by the barest of margins, ending her hopes of reaching the gold-medal contest but confirming her place on the podium at MMA’s Asian Games debut.

Her bronze is the latest achievement in a career defined by success across multiple combat disciplines. A national-level judoka, Tariyal represented India at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where she reached the bronze-medal bout, before competing in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games.

Talking about the reality show, the 20th edition of Bigg Boss started on September 6. It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

--IANS

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