‘Bigg Boss 20’: Salman Khan tells Manoj Tiwari's daughter ‘baap pe mat jaana’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is set to host the 20th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, had a fun banter with actor politician Manoj Tiwari, and his daughter on the sets of the show.

A new promo released by the makers shows Manoj Tiwari walking on to the ‘Bigg Boss 20’ stage as he sings the song ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’.

It then cuts to Manoj Tiwari, who was a contestant during the show’s 4th season telling Salman that he is on the show not to participate but to drop off his daughter Rhiti Tiwari.

Rhiti Tiwari then appeared on stage prompting a reaction from Salman. The superstar told her, “Ghar ke andar, ande lo lekar kabhi fight nahi karna (Do not fight over eggs when inside the house)”.

He added, “Ae baap pe mat jaana. (Don’t talk about my father)”, as Manoj covered his face. Rhiti cracked a ‘baap’ joke in return, making her father and Salman crack up.

Salman was referring to the infamous fight between Manoj and Dolly Bindra in ‘Bigg Boss 4’ over eggs. Manoj wanted an omelette for breakfast, Dolly Bindra wanted him to finish the leftovers first, leading to a fight. The moment when Manoj said, “Kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahi hai (The kitchen doesn't belong to anyone's father)”.

Dolly responded with, “Baap pe bolna nahi (don’t talk about my father)”. It has since become a meme.

Salman Khan kickstarted the shoot of the upcoming 20th season of Bigg Boss ahead of its premiere on September 6. During the shoot, the actor appeared visibly irritated with the paparazzi at one point while posing for photographs. In a video from the sets, Salman can be seen posing for the paparazzi while asking them to maintain a proper distance from the stage. When the situation continued, he told them, “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai (This is not my job. I don't need to come in front of the camera)”.

Towards the end of the clip, when the paparazzi continued asking him to pose, the actor appeared irritated and responded with an irritated tone saying, “Photos… photos… photos”. Though what exactly triggered him is not clear.

For the uninitiated, Salman has been the face of Bigg Boss ever since he took over as host with Season 4 in 2010, replacing Amitabh Bachchan.

--IANS

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