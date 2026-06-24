Mithila Palkar, says her ‘Super Subbu’ character balances humour with genuine human emotions

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Mithila Palkar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming title ‘Super Subbu’, has shared that her character in the show strikes perfect balance between humour and genuine human emotions.

The trailer of the series was unveiled on Wednesday, and also stars Sundeep Kishan, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. It follows Subramanyam "Subbu" Chillukuri Rao, who is posted to the one place no teacher wants to go: the notorious (and entirely fictitious) village of Maakipur.

He is determined to save face with his family, and arrives ready to teach, only to be handed the village’s most awkward assignment of teaching sex education.

Talking about her part in the series, Mithila Palkar said, “What drew me to ‘Super Subbu’ was the way it balances humour with genuine human emotions. Beneath all the chaos, curiosity and laughter, there is a story about relationships, acceptance and people learning to understand each other better. The world that Mallik Ram has created feels unique, vibrant and full of life, and every character brings something memorable to the journey”.

She further mentioned, “Being part of a story that is both entertaining and meaningful was incredibly exciting. Collaborating with Netflix always feels like a homecoming, I was a part of one of their first Netflix originals, ‘Little Things’ to now being a part of their first Telugu original, Super Subbu, our association seems to have come full circle. I’m excited for audiences across the world to discover the charm of Maakipur”.

Sundeep Kishan, said, “‘Super Subbu’ takes a subject that people often hesitate to talk about and approaches it with humour, warmth and honesty. Subbu is someone who starts out trying to solve one problem and somehow ends up with five more. From job setbacks and relationship troubles to trying to save face with his father and unintentionally getting on the wrong side of the villagers, he’s constantly in trouble. What makes him so endearing is that he always means well, even when everything is spiralling out of control”.

“Maakipur is filled with eccentric characters and every misunderstanding adds to the chaos and comedy, keeping you wondering how Subbu will get himself out of it. Working with such a wonderful cast and collaborating with Netflix on its first Telugu original series made the experience even more special. I can’t wait for audiences to meet Subbu and join him on this unforgettable adventure”, he added.

Written by Mallik Ram, Ramesh Eligeti and Shivani Dhobal, and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati under Chilaka Productions, the series blends humour, heart and relatable small-town chaos into a coming-of-age story unlike any other.

‘Super Subbu’ is set to drop on 2 July on Netflix.

--IANS

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