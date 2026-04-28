Mira Rajput spends quality time with MIL Supriya Pathak & SIL Sanah, shares cheerful selfie

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput Kapoor, also known as Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife, seems to have enjoyed a warm family moment recently as she caught up with her mother-in-law Supriya Pathak and sister-in-law Sanah Kapur.

She captioned it as, “Weekend Recap Swipe to see Monday Motto & Monday Realisation.”

Though the actress did not reveal when and where the meeting happened, but she did share the selfie that reflected on their strong bond.

This isn’t the first time Mira has been seen spending time with her in-laws. Earlier too, she had stepped out for a cozy coffee outing with them.

Mira had earlier shared a picture of Supriya and Sanah along with herself on a coffee date.

Jokingly Sanah had stated that her mother Supriya Pathak loved Mira more than her own daughter.

Reposting a picture originally shared by Sanah, Mira shared a cheerful family moment with the caption: “Coffee and gup shup @mira.kapoor”

The picture also carried a playful note written by Sanah that read, “Ps: if there was any doubt about who mom loves more….here is clear proof!!! Please notice who she is sticking to.”

For the uninitiated, Mira is also known to share an equally strong bond with Shahid Kapoor’s biological mother, veteran actress Neelima Azim.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. L

Their marriage was an arranged set-up facilitated through family and spiritual Guru.

The couple who has now been married for over a decade, are parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

–IANS

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