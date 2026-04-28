April 28, 2026 12:41 PM हिंदी

Mira Rajput spends quality time with MIL Supriya Pathak & SIL Sanah, shares cheerful selfie

Mira Rajput spends quality time with MIL Supriya Pathak & SIL Sanah, shares cheerful selfie

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput Kapoor, also known as Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife, seems to have enjoyed a warm family moment recently as she caught up with her mother-in-law Supriya Pathak and sister-in-law Sanah Kapur.

She captioned it as, “Weekend Recap Swipe to see Monday Motto & Monday Realisation.”

Though the actress did not reveal when and where the meeting happened, but she did share the selfie that reflected on their strong bond.

This isn’t the first time Mira has been seen spending time with her in-laws. Earlier too, she had stepped out for a cozy coffee outing with them.

Mira had earlier shared a picture of Supriya and Sanah along with herself on a coffee date.

Jokingly Sanah had stated that her mother Supriya Pathak loved Mira more than her own daughter.

Reposting a picture originally shared by Sanah, Mira shared a cheerful family moment with the caption: “Coffee and gup shup @mira.kapoor”

The picture also carried a playful note written by Sanah that read, “Ps: if there was any doubt about who mom loves more….here is clear proof!!! Please notice who she is sticking to.”

For the uninitiated, Mira is also known to share an equally strong bond with Shahid Kapoor’s biological mother, veteran actress Neelima Azim.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. L

Their marriage was an arranged set-up facilitated through family and spiritual Guru.

The couple who has now been married for over a decade, are parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Vinesh accuses WFI of creating hurdle in her comeback, federation responds

Vinesh accuses WFI of creating hurdle in her comeback, federation responds

India’s MEI sector posts 6.6 pc net employment gain as hiring intent rises

India’s MEI sector posts 6.6 pc net employment gain as hiring intent rises

Gold, silver prices decline up to 2 pc as West Asia conflict push crude above $110

Gold, silver prices decline up to 2 pc as West Asia conflict push crude above $110

UNICEF warns Afghanistan could lose over 25,000 female teachers, healthcare workers by 2030

UNICEF warns Afghanistan could lose over 25,000 female teachers, healthcare workers by 2030

‘Not the right time to panic, forget and move on’: Piyush Chawla encourages DC to 'stay together' after heavy loss to RCB

'Not the right time to panic...’: Chawla encourages DC to 'stay together' after heavy loss to RCB

Manjima Mohan: Social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth! (Photo Credit: Manjima Mohan/Instagram)

Manjima Mohan: Social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth!

Google enables Indians to save Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in Google Wallet

Google enables Indians to save Aadhaar verifiable credentials in Google Wallet

Salim Dola deported: Major win for India as crackdown tightens on underworld networks

Salim Dola deported: Major win for India as crackdown tightens on underworld networks

Mumbai man arrested for stabbing two security guards after asking to recite 'Kalma'

Lone wolf attack? Radicalised Mumbai man held for stabbing 2 guards after asking them to recite 'Kalma'

NITI Aayog, roadmap, Digital Public Infrastructure, DPI, UPI

NITI Aayog launches roadmap for next phase of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure journey