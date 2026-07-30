Juniper Green Energy IPO: High debt, premium valuation and customer concentration among key risks

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Rs 1,800-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Green Energy -- which opened on Thursday -- carries key risks such as high debt, expensive valuation and customer concentration that could weigh on investor returns despite the company's rapid growth in the renewable energy sector.

Many research analysts and brokerage firms have flagged the company's leverage as one of its biggest concerns. Juniper Green's borrowings stood at Rs 12,920.54 crore in FY26, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of the renewable energy business.

More than 95 per cent of its debt carries variable interest rates, exposing the company to higher financing costs if interest rates rise while power tariffs remain locked under long-term contracts, the analysts noted.

They also highlighted the company's premium valuation. At the upper price band of Rs 225, the IPO is valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 316.39 times, significantly higher than most listed renewable energy peers and leaving limited room for execution setbacks.

In comparison, ACME Solar Holdings trades at 51.5x, NTPC Green Energy at 150.9x and KPI Green Energy at 16.3x, according to analysts.

In addition, customer concentration is another major risk. Government-backed utilities Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) together contributed 86.1 per cent of the company's revenue in FY26. Any payment delays, lower power procurement or policy changes could adversely affect the company's cash flows.

Analysts also pointed to supplier concentration, with Juniper Green relying on a handful of vendors for critical equipment such as solar modules and wind turbine generators.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue, with the proceeds earmarked for business expansion and debt repayment. Additionally, at the upper price band, the company is seeking a post-listing valuation of around Rs 12,802 crore.

Earlier, ahead of its proposed IPO, the company, through an addendum to its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI on July 9, disclosed pending litigations involving the company, its subsidiaries, promoters, directors and key managerial personnel.

According to the draft papers, Juniper Green Energy is involved in a material civil litigation with a claim amount of Rs 104.40 million, while its subsidiaries face criminal and civil proceedings involving claims exceeding Rs 749 million.

The company is also facing six tax-related proceedings involving an aggregate amount of Rs 3.71 million, the DRHP showed.

The filing further revealed that Juniper Green Energy's subsidiaries account for a significant portion of the litigation exposure. They are involved in two criminal proceedings and two material civil litigations, with an aggregate claim amount of Rs 707.19 million.

--IANS

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